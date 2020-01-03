Francis scores 23 to lead Richmond past St. Joseph’s 84-52

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Blake Francis had 23 points, going over 1,000 for his collegiate career, as Richmond stretched its home winning streak to eight games, rolling past Saint Joseph’s 84-52 on Thursday night.

The game marked the first Atlantic-10 Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Jake Wojcik had 14 points for Richmond (11-3). Jacob Gilyard added 13 points. Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the home team.

The Spiders forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Richmond dominated the first half and led 44-23 at the break. The Hawks’ 23 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Cameron Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-10). Lorenzo Edwards added nine rebounds.

Richmond matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. Saint Joseph’s plays Dayton at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories