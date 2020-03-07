Francis scores 21 to carry Richmond over Duquesne 73-62

Utah State and fifth-ranked San Diego State will face off Saturday in the championship round of the Mountain West Conference tournament, a rematch of last year's title game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Top-seeded San Diego State (30-1) rallied from down 16 points in the first half Friday, then controlled the second half en route to an 81-68 win over fifth-seeded Boise State in the first semifinal.