Fobbs scores 28, Towson beats Drexel 89-73

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Brian Fobbs scored 28 points, Allen Betrand added a career-high 23 points and Towson beat Drexel 89-73 on Thursday night.

Fobbs and Betrand combined to scored 25 points in the first half as Towson led 47-25 after holding Drexel to 39% shooting. Fobbs finished 11 of 16 from the field, with four 3-pointers, and Betrand hit 9 of 15 shots. Fobbs has 16 career games with at least 20 points, including all three career games against Drexel.

Towson (8-9, 2-3 Colonial Athletic Association) shot 57% from the field, and had 17 assists and nine steals. Dennis Tunstall moved into sole possession of ninth on Towson’s career blocks list with his 98th.

Camren Wynter led Drexel (9-8, 2-2) with 22 pionts and Coletrane Washington added 17 points. James Butler had 10 points and nine rebounds.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25