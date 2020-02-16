Fobbs scores 14 points, Towson defeats James Madison 63-48

Closings
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP)Brian Fobbs had 14 points and nine rebounds as Towson defeated James Madison 63-48 on Saturday night.

Allen Betrand had 12 points for Towson (16-11, 9-5 Colonial Athletic Conference). Dennis Tunstall added eight rebounds and four blocks. Nicolas Timberlake had eight rebounds.

Matt Lewis had 24 points for the Dukes (9-16, 2-12). Dwight Wilson added 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Dukes this season. Towson defeated James Madison 69-61 on Jan. 18.

Towson faces William & Mary at home on Thursday. James Madison plays Elon at home on Thursday.

