Figueroa lifts St. John’s over DePaul 79-66

CHICAGO (AP)LJ Figueroa scored a career-high 28 points as St. John’s topped DePaul 79-66 on Saturday. Mustapha Heron added 20 points for the Red Storm.

Rasheem Dunn had 13 points and eight rebounds for St. John’s (13-8, 2-6 Big East Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Julian Champagnie added 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Charlie Moore had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Demons (13-7, 1-6). Paul Reed added 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Coleman-Lands had 15 points.

The Red Storm improve to 2-0 against the Blue Demons this season. St. John’s defeated DePaul 74-67 on Jan. 11. St. John’s plays Villanova at home on Tuesday. DePaul faces Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday.

