FGCU women outscore FIU by 39 points – in a quarter

MIAMI (AP)Florida Gulf Coast had a second quarter for the record books in its season opener Tuesday night.

The Eagles became the first team in Division I women’s history to outscore an opponent in a quarter by 39 points, winning the second period 41-2 on the way to a 100-54 victory over FIU.

There is no official NCAA record for winning margin in a quarter. However, according to the NCAA record book, it was the 28th instance of a team scoring at least 39 points in a quarter – and none of the other 27 had come with such a one-sided margin.

The second quarter represented much of what was a 47-0 run by Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles led 10-8 with 3:02 left in the opening quarter, after a 6-0 run by FIU.

By the time FIU scored again, it was 57-8.

It took only 11 minutes for Florida Gulf Coast to go on the 47-0 run. The Eagles shot 18 for 25 from the field in that stretch – including eight consecutive makes overall and a burst where they were 8 for 10 from 3-point range.

FIU, meanwhile, was 0 for 8 from the field during that drought, 0 for 6 from the foul line and turned the ball over 14 times in those 11 minutes alone.

Nasrin Ulel scored 18 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast.

