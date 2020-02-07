Closings
Fernandez sparks Montana State past Idaho, 72-50

NCAA Basketball
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Borja Fernandez came off the bench to score 18 points to carry Montana State to a 72-50 win over Idaho on Thursday night.

Amin Adamu had 16 points and seven rebounds for Montana State (12-10, 6-5 Big Sky Conference). Mychael Paulo added 10 points. Jubrile Belo had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Idaho scored a season-low 18 second-half points.

Trevon Allen had 19 points for the Vandals (6-16, 2-9). Damen Thacker added 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Vandals on the season. Montana State defeated Idaho 71-68 on Jan. 9. Montana State takes on Eastern Washington on the road on Saturday. Idaho plays Montana at home on Saturday.

