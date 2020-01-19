Faulkner sends Northern Kentucky past Cleveland State 75-49

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Sophomore Trevon Faulkner tossed in 24 points, matching his career high, and Northern Kentucky steamrolled Cleveland State 75-49 on Saturday.

Faulkner sank 8 of 10 shots from the floor, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and made all six of his free throws for the Norse (14-6, 6-2 Horizon League). Tyler Sharpe hit three 3-pointers and scored 18.

Northern Kentucky shot only 40% overall and 29% from distance (7 of 24) but made 22 of 25 free throws (88%). The Vikings (7-13, 3-4) shot 31% from the floor, missed all five of their 3-point tries and made just 17 of 26 foul shots (65%).

Algevon Eichelberger topped Cleveland State with 17 points, while Jaalam Hill scored 11. The pair combined to make just 9 of 26 shots from the floor.

