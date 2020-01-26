Faulkner scores 25 to carry W. Carolina over Wofford 81-72

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP)Mason Faulkner had 25 points as Western Carolina got past Wofford 81-72 on Saturday night.

Onno Steger had 17 points for Western Carolina (13-6, 5-3 Southern Conference). Carlos Dotson added 13 points and 12 rebounds. Matt Halvorsen had 12 points and six rebounds.

Nathan Hoover had 20 points for the Terriers (13-8, 5-3). Storm Murphy added 19 points. Tray Hollowell had 12 points.

Western Carolina faces UNC Greensboro at home on Wednesday. Wofford plays The Citadel on the road on Wednesday.

