Faulkner helps send Western Carolina past Chattanooga 64-61

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP)

Mason Faulkner came off the bench to score 18 points to lead Western Carolina to a 64-61 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Carlos Dotson had 15 points and 14 rebounds for Western Carolina (14-7, 6-4 Southern Conference), his fifth straight double-double. Tyler Harris added 12 points. Onno Steger had 10 points and eight rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste made two free throws to get Chattanooga within a point of Western Carolina, 62-61, but Faulkner got the inbounds pass and raced down the left side before finding Tyler Harris alone for a dunk as time expired. A basket by Dotson had put the Catamounts ahead for good at 58-57 with 38 seconds remaining.

Jean-Baptiste had 17 points for the Mocs (14-9, 5-5). Ramon Vila added 12 points. Matt Ryan had 12 points.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Mocs on the season. Western Carolina defeated Chattanooga 87-77 on Dec. 3. Western Carolina plays Samford on the road on Wednesday. Chattanooga takes on East Tennessee State at home on Wednesday.

