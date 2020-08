NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Veteran Oklahoma women's basketball coach Sherri Coale apologized Sunday night after a number of former players described incidents of racial insensitivity during their time playing for the Sooners.

Former player Gioya Cartertweeted her thoughts about Coale and the comments drew support from T'ona Edwards and Ijeoma Odimgbe. Jacqueline Jeffcoat tweeted that Coale made racist comments during her time at Oklahoma.