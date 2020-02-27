ETSU clinches No. 1 Southern Conference seed, share of title

Breaking News
NCAA Basketball
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Tray Boyd III had 16 points as East Tennessee State extended its win streak to eight games, defeating Wofford 60-54 on Wednesday night as the Buccaneers clinched at least a share of the Southern Conference regular-season title and the No. 1 seed to the league tournament.

Isaiah Tisdale had 13 points for East Tennessee State (26-4, 15-2 Southern Conference). Lucas N’Guessan added 12 points and nine rebounds.

East Tennessee State scored 19 first-half points, a season low for the team, before outscoring the Terriers 41-25 in the second half.

Messiah Jones had 19 points and three blocks for the Terriers (16-14, 8-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Nathan Hoover added 11 points and six rebounds.

The Buccaneers improve to 2-0 against the Terriers on the season. East Tennessee State defeated Wofford 49-48 on Jan. 1.

East Tennessee State finishes out the regular season against Western Carolina at home on Saturday. Wofford finishes out the regular season against Mercer on the road on Saturday.

