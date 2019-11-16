Engstler double-double lifts No. 20 Orange women by Albany

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Emily Engstler had her second-straight double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and No. 20 Syracuse used 10-point advantages in the second and fourth quarters to dispatch Albany 75-53 on Saturday.

Kiara Lewis led the Orange (3-0) with 17 points.

Syracuse broke away from a 16-all tie after one quarter, making 8 of 18 shots while Albany shot 3 of 16. The Orange had a 16-8 rebounding edge in the quarter. After an even third quarter, when Albany shot 57 percent and the Orange only upped the lead to a dozen, Syracuse again took control. Leading by nine, the Orange went on an 11-2 run with four different players scoring. The Great Danes went 1 of 4 from the field with two turnovers and were down 67-47 with 4:20 left.

Kyara Frames paced the Great Danes (1-3) with 12 points.

Syracuse went 15 of 22 from the foul line while Albany was 2 of 4 and outrebounded by 13.

