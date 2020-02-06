English carries St. Bonaventure past George Washington 72-47

Live Now
NCAA Basketball
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP)Jaren English had a season-high 21 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat George Washington 72-47 on Wednesday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 16 points for Saint Bonaventure (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Justin Winston added 11 points. Dominick Welch had 11 points and six rebounds.

George Washington totaled 20 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jameer Nelson Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds for the Colonials (10-13, 4-6). Jamison Battle added 13 points.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Colonials this season. Saint Bonaventure defeated George Washington 71-66 on Jan. 5.

Saint Bonaventure plays Duquesne on the road on Saturday. George Washington plays Rhode Island at home on Saturday.

