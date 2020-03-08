Breaking News
Houston confirms Texas’ 6th case of coronavirus, believed to be related to already confirmed cases

Elon tops James Madison 63-61 in CAA first round

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP)Marcus Sheffield II scored 10 points and the game-winning jumper with three seconds left and seventh-seeded Elon came from behind to beat No. 10 James Madison 63-61 in Saturday’s first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Phoenix (12-20) advance to Sunday’s quarterfinal against No. 2 William & Mary (21-10).

Kris Wooten made back-to-back 3-pointers and Elon closed to 61-59 with 1:39 to play before Sheffield tied it at 61 with a dunk. JMU’s Matt Lewis missed two jumpers before Sheffield hit his game-winner and a 3 by Lewis at the buzzer missed.

Hunter Woods scored 15 points and made four steals and Federico Poser added 14 points for Elon, which trailed 34-28 at halftime. Hunter McIntosh had 12 points and Wooten had 10.

Lewis scored 17 points and Dwight Wilson had seven rebounds and he and DeShon Parker scored 11 apiece for the Dukes (9-21).

Darius Banks, who was second on the Dukes in scoring heading into the contest with 12 points per game, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar