Ellison, Flowers lead Hartford past Binghamton 73-57

NCAA Basketball
WEST HARTFORD, Ct. (AP)Malik Ellison had 19 points and seven rebounds as Hartford defeated Binghamton 73-57 on Wednesday night.

Moses Flowers had 15 points and nine rebounds for Hartford (12-10, 5-2 America East Conference). Hunter Marks added 10 points. Traci Carter had six assists.

George Tinsley scored a season-high 25 points for the Bearcats (8-13, 2-6). Brenton Mills added 11 points. Sam Sessoms had six rebounds.

Hartford plays at Maine on Saturday. Binghamton plays at Albany on Wednesday.

