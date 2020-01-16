El Darwich scores 36 in Maine’s OT win over UMass-Lowell

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BANGOR, Maine (AP)Sergio El Darwich had a career-high 36 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds as Maine topped UMass Lowell 104-98 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Precious Okoh and Andrew Fleming added 14 points each and Vilgot Larsson scored 12 for Maine (5-13, 1-3 America East Conference).

El Darwich, who made 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, was 6 for 6 in Maine’s 13-3 run late in the overtime period. Lowell scored only eight points in overtime before Obadiah Noel’s four-point play with 12 seconds remaining.

Christian Lutete had 29 points and nine rebounds for the River Hawks (8-11, 2-2). Noel scored 26 points. He added five assists but had seven turnovers. Connor Withers scored 13 points.

Maine takes on Binghamton at home on Sunday. UMass-Lowell plays at Albany next Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories