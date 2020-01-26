Eggleston’s near double-double helps Arkansas State top Troy

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ala. (AP)Melo Eggleston had 15 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas State defeated Troy 78-62 on Saturday.

Jerry Johnson added 12 points for the Red Wolves and J.J. Matthews had 11 points for Arkansas State (15-7, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Willis added 11 points.

Khalyl Waters had 15 points for the Trojans (8-14, 4-7). Ty Gordon added 14 points. Tahj Small had 11 points.

The Red Wolves swept the season series. Arkansas State defeated Troy 76-68 on Jan. 11.

Arkansas State takes on Appalachian State at home on Thursday. Troy plays at Georgia Southern on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories