Edwards, No. 23 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 77-63

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP)Kyler Edwards scored a career-high 24 points, Davide Moretti had 14 and No. 23 Texas Tech used a late push to beat Kansas State 77-63 Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) led by 17 at one point, but the Wildcats rallied and led 46-45 with 13 minutes remaining. Kevin McCuller scored nine of his 10 points in the final 11:30 to help steady Texas Tech. Jahmi’us Ramsey also had 10 points.

Cartier Diarra scored 19 points, Xavier Sneed had 14 and Montavious Murphy added 11 for Kansas State (7-9, 0-4).

This is only the second time Texas Tech has won at Kansas State since 2007.

The Wildcats shot 47.2% but only had 36 attempts due to 20 turnovers. Texas Tech also shot 47.2% from the field.

The Red Raiders scored 30 points off those turnovers and made seven 3-pointers.

Kansas State shot almost as many free throws as field goals, making 25 of 34 attempts from the line.

Texas Tech outrebounded Kansas State 31-23 as the Wildcats posted their lowest number of rebounds in a game this season.

STARTERS INJURED

Kansas State guard Mike McGuirl did not play due to a concussion and Texas Tech guard Terrance Shannon Jr. missed the game due to a back injury.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas State: The Wildcats got down early but fought back in the second half. The big hole proved costly.

Texas Tech: Despite having 16 turnovers and battling foul trouble, the Red Raiders were able to hold off a pesky Wildcat team.

UP NEXT

Kansas State hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Texas Tech goes home to take on Iowa State on Saturday.

