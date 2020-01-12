Edwards lifts Charlotte over Old Dominion 53-47

NCAA Basketball
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Drew Edwards had 12 points as Charlotte defeated Old Dominion 53-47 on Saturday.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Charlotte (9-5, 3-0 Conference USA) scored 23 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 20 first-half points for Old Dominion marked the fewest of the season for the road team.

Malik Curry had 17 points for the Monarchs (6-10, 2-1). Aaron Carver added 7 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Reece had five steals.

Charlotte matches up against Marshall on the road on Thursday. Old Dominion faces W. Kentucky on the road on Thursday.

