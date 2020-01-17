Edler-Davis’ 3 3s in OT lift CSU Bakersfield past UMKC 74-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Justin Edler-Davis knocked down three 3-pointers in overtime and scored 13 points in the extra period to spark Cal State-Bakersfield to a 74-64 Western Athletic Conference win over Missouri-Kansas City on Thursday night.

Edler-Davis’ third 3 pushed the Roadrunners lead to 10 points, 69-59 with 1:05 left to play.

Shawn Stith hit two free throws with :54 remaining in regulation and both teams missed potential game-winning shots in the closing seconds.

Edler-Davis finished 4 of 9 from long range and totaled 25 points off the bench for Bakersfield (8-10, 2-1). Demonte Buckingham had 16 points and Stith finished with 11 points.

Jordan Giles finished 11 of 13 from the line and scored 19 points to lead UMKC (9-10, 2-3). Brandon McKissic added 15 points and Josiah Allick contributed 10 points and eight rebounds off the Kangaroos bench.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories