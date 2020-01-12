E. Kentucky uses foul line to outlast SIU-Edwardsville

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Jomaru Brown scored 20 points and Lachlan Anderson added 14 – both off the bench to lead Eastern Kentucky past SIU-Edwardsville 78-72 on Saturday.

Michael Moreno added 14 and Tre King 12.

Zeke Moore’s 3-point play with 23 seconds brought SIU-Edwardsville within 74-72. After being intentionally fouled, Russhard Cruickshank made two foul shots for a four-point lead. Shamar Wright missed a 3-point attempt with nine seconds to go, Brown grabbed the rebound and made two from the line to end it.

The Colonels (5-11, 2-1 Ohio Valley) took the lead for good when Anderson made a pair of foul shots with 12:10 remaining for a 57-56 lead. SIU-Edwardsville (4-12, 1-2) led 42-40 at halftime.

Eastern Kentucky made 27 of 35 (77.1%) from the foul line and committed just 10 turnovers.

Tyresse Williford led the Cougars with 20 points, Zeke Moore 17 and Brandon Jackson and Cameron Williams 10 apiece.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories