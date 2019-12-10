Duquesne blasts Columbia for eighth straight win

NCAA Basketball
PITTSBURGH (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 25 points and Duquesne extended its season-opening win streak to eight games, romping past Columbia 90-54 on Monday night.

The win marks the program’s best season start since the 1971-72 season. It also marked the longest win streak (11 games) for the Dukes since 2010-11.

Dunn-Martin shot 9 for 12 from the field. Maceo Austin scored had 18 points, Marcus Weathers and Baylee Steele.

Mike Smith had 22 points for the Lions (3-8).

Duquesne plays Radford on Saturday. Columbia faces Colgate on the road next Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

