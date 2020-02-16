Breaking News
14 Americans test positive for coronavirus after evacuation from cruise ship
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Dunn-Martin helps Duquesne hold off Fordham 59-54

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP)Tavian Dunn-Martin had 15 points off the bench to lift Duquesne to a 59-54 victory over Fordham on Sunday.

Dunn-Martin made 3 of 8 shots from beyond the 3-point arc and all four of his free throws for the Dukes (19-6, 9-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Reserve Baylee Steele scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Lamar Norman Jr. hit three 3-pointers and scored 11, while Marcus Weathers had a career-high 14 rebounds to go with nine points.

Antwon Portley came off the bench to score 16 with six rebounds to pace the Rams (7-17, 1-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Ty Perry added 15 points but made just 2 of 9 shots from distance. Joel Soriano had nine rebounds and eight points.

Duquesne shot 38% from the floor but just 22% from 3-point range (7 of 32). The Dukes hit 12 of 16 free throws. Fordham shot 35% overall, 29% from distance (6 of 21) and made 12 of 14 foul shots.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 against the Rams on the season. Duquesne defeated Fordham 58-56 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC