Dungee, Thomas send No. 23 Arkansas past McNeese 101-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTVILLE, Ark. (AP)Chelsea Dungee scored 19 points and Taylah Thomas scored 11 with 11 rebounds and No. 23 Arkansas drubbed McNeese 101-58 on Monday night.

Dungee’s three-point play with 4:15 left in the first quarter made it 17-6. The Razorbacks went on to a 27-15 lead to end the quarter. Arkansas extended the lead to 49-27 at intermission.

Makayla Daniels and Erynn Barnum each scored 11 for the Razorbacks (2-0). Arkansas finished 39-of-69 shooting (56.5%) to overcome a 19-of-31 shooting effort from the foul line. The Razorbacks controlled the glass and outrebounded McNeese 54-42. Arkansas scored 23 points off 15 Cowgirls turnovers.

Callie Maddox led McNeese (1-2) with 15 points. The Cowgirls shot just 28% (23 of 82) including 4 of 28 from beyond the 3-point arc. McNeese committed 30 personal fouls.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC