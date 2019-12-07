Dungee scores 32, No. 23 Arkansas women top K-State 81-72

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP)Chelsea Dungee scored 32 points, Alex Tolefree added 21, both season highs, and No. 23 Arkansas turned back Kansas State 81-72 on Saturday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks led 37-33 at the half and used a 10-0 run in the third quarter and a last-minute 3-pointer by Tolefree, to take a 61-50 advantage into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats couldn’t get any closer than eight as the Razorsbacks made their free throws.

Dungee and Tolefree combined to make nine of the 11 3-pointers for Arkansas (8-1), which has won three straight.

Petyon Williams had 19 points and 13 rebounds for K-State (4-4) and Ayoka Lee had 15 and 14. Angela Harris added 16 points.

Both teams shot 41% for the game but the Wildcats were 3 of 25 from distance and the Razorbacks 11 of 27. Despite a 48-29 rebounding advantage, Kansas State was outscored by nine at the foul line and had 17 turnovers Arkansas turned into 19 points.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25