Duke’s Jones, Florida State’s Hamilton snag top ACC honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)The Atlantic Coast Conference on Monday named Duke guard Tre Jones as the league’s player of the year and its defensive player of the year and Leonard Hamilton of regular season champion Florida State as coach of the year.

Jones, a sophomore, is averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the No. 10 Blue Devils, seeded fourth in the conference tournament that begins on Tuesday.

Jones is joined on the All-ACC first team by teammate Vernon Carey Jr., who also was named the top rookie, Jordan Nwora of No. 15 Louisville, John Mooney of Notre Dame and Elijah Hughes of Syracuse.

The team is selected by a 75-person selection panel consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media.

Hamilton guided the fourth-ranked Seminoles (26-5) to their first ACC regular-season title in men’s basketball.

Trent Forrest and Devin Vassell of the Seminoles were named to the second team along with Mamadi Diakite of No. 17 Virginia, Garrison Brooks of North Carolina and Markell Johnson of North Carolina State.

