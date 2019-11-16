Duke scores 17 to lift Providence past St. Peter’s 68-47

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP)David Duke had 17 points and six assists as Providence romped past St. Peter’s 68-47 on Saturday.

Alpha Diallo had 15 points and nine rebounds for Providence (3-1). Luwane Pipkins added seven assists.

Matthew Lee had 10 points for the Peacocks (0-2). Fousseyni Drame added seven rebounds.

Providence faces Merrimack at home on Tuesday. St. Peter’s plays Wagner at home on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories