Drame’s double-double leads Saint Peter’s past Niagara

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP)Hassan Drame scored 10 points with 10 rebounds off the bench and Saint Peter’s beat Niagara 58-53 on Sunday.

Matthew Lee led the Peacocks (7-10, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 13 points. Quinn Taylor added seven rebounds.

St. Peter’s scored 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Greg Kuakumensah had 13 points for the Purple Eagles (6-13, 4-4). Justin Roberts and Raheem Solomon each scored 10.

James Towns, whose 12 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Purple Eagles, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

St. Peter’s takes on Monmouth at home on Wednesday. Niagara plays Marist at home on Friday.

