Breaking News
2 dead in church shooting near Fort Worth

Diong, Hamilton boost UNLV past E. Michigan 64-49

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP)Cheikh Diong scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Bryce Hamilton scored 13 off the bench and UNLV beat Eastern Michigan 64-49 on Saturday.

Donnie Tillman scored 12 for the Rebels who now have won back-to-back contests for the first time this season.

Eastern Michigan built a 10-2 lead before the Rebels went on a 19-6 run in an eight-minute span and led 21-16 when Hamilton threw down a dunk with 5:38 before halftime. UNLV led 28-20 at intermission.

The Rebels (6-8) took control when they outscored Eastern Michigan 23-9 within the first 12 minutes of the second half and led 50-29 when Hamilton made a layup and three-point play with 8:14 remaining.

Ty Groce scored 12 for the Eagles (9-3) and Boubacar Toure grabbed 11 rebounds.

Eastern Michigan hosts NAIA-member Concordia (MI) on Monday before starting Mid-American Conference play when it hosts Akron on Jan. 4.

UNLV hosts Utah State on New Year’s Day.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories