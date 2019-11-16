Dickey leads UNC-Greensboro past Tennessee Tech 64-30

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)James Dickey had 12 points and eight rebounds as UNC Greensboro rolled past Tennessee Tech 64-30 on Friday night.

Michael Hueitt Jr. had 11 points for UNC Greensboro (3-1). Isaiah Miller added 11 points and Kyrin Galloway had three blocks.

Darius Allen scored seven points and Jr. Clay had eight rebounds and four points for the Golden Eagles (1-3).

UNC Greensboro takes on Montana State at home on Saturday. Tennessee Tech faces Appalachian State on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories