Dennis lifts Wichita St. past UCF 87-79

WICHITA, Kan. (AP)Dexter Dennis scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead five Wichita State players in double figures and the Shockers defeated Central Florida 87-79 on Saturday night.

Grant Sherfield and Jaime Echenique added 14 points apiece for the Shockers (17-3, 5-2 American Athletic Conference), Erik Stevenson chipped in 11 and Trey Wade 10. Sherfield also had six assists.

Darin Green Jr. scored 18 points for the Knights (11-8, 2-5) and Tony Johnson Jr. and Ceasar DeJesus added 16 points apiece.

Dennis had a dunk with 1 1/2 minutes to play to put the Shockers up 10 but the Panthers scored four quick points from the foul line. However, in the last 47 seconds Wichita State was 10 of 12 from the foul line to wrap it up.

