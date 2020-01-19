Defense shines as UC Irvine tops UC Riverside 69-53

IRVINE, Calif. (AP)Evan Leonard recorded 13 points as UC Irvine topped UC Riverside 69-53 on Saturday night.

Brad Greene added 11 points for the Anteaters, who held the Highlanders to 28.3% shooting, the lowest mark of the season for an UC Irvine opponent..

Isaiah Lee had six rebounds for UC Irvine (11-8, 3-0 Big West Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Austin Johnson added three blocks.

Dikymbe Martin had 10 points for the Highlanders (12-8, 2-2).

UC Irvine faces Long Beach State on the road on Wednesday. UC Riverside takes on Cal Poly at home on Thursday.

