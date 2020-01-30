1  of  2
De Souza scores 15 as Albany turns aside UMBC 67-63

NCAA Basketball
BALTIMORE (AP)Malachi de Sousa scored 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting, leading five into double-digit scoring and Albany held off Maryland-Baltimore County 67-63 on Wednesday night.

Ahmad Clark and Trey Hutcheson added 13 points apiece for the Great Danes (12-10, 5-2 America East Conference) while Cameron Healy and Antonio Rizzuto chipped in 10 points each. Clark also had seven assists.

Healy, who was 2-for-7 from distance, has now made a 3-pointer in 54 consecutive games. UMBC used a 10-0 run to power into a 56-56 tie with 2:28 remaining before de Souza halted the rally with five straight points for the Great Danes.

K.J. Jackson had 18 points for the Retrievers (9-13, 2-5). Daniel Akin added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. L.J. Owens had 10 points.

Albany takes on Vermont at home on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County plays Stony Brook on the road on Saturday.

