Davis scores 20 to carry Navy over Bucknell 60-56

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP)Cam Davis had 20 points as Navy narrowly defeated Bucknell 60-56 on Wednesday night.

Greg Summers had 13 points and seven rebounds for Navy (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League). John Carter Jr. added six rebounds.

John Meeks had 18 points for the Bison (6-10, 2-1). Avi Toomer added six rebounds.

Jimmy Sotos, who led the Bison in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Navy takes on Colgate at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Holy Cross at home on Saturday.

