Davis hits go-ahead 3, No. 23 Tennessee women beat Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Rennia Davis sank a long go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left and No. 23 Tennessee beat Alabama 65-63 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak in the series.

Tennessee was ahead for most of the game until Alabama took its first lead since the opening minutes at 59-58 on Jordan Lewis’ basket for the Crimson Tide’s third 3-pointer in four possessions.

Rae Burrell was fouled on a drive to the basket and made two free throws as the Lady Vols regained the lead at 62-61. Cierra Johnson answered with two free throws at the other end for an Alabama lead, and Tennessee struggled to set up a play without a timeout until Davis’ high-arching 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Jordan Horston scored 16 of her 19 points in the second half and Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 Southeastern Conference). Tamari Key had six of Tennessee’s 13 blocked shots and Kellie Harper won her 300th game during her 16-year head coaching career.

Lewis scored 17 points and Jasmine Walker had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Alabama (11-7, 1-4).

