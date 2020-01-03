Danberry, Jackson lead No. 15 Mississippi St. women, 93-47

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Jordan Danberry scored 21 points and freshman Rickea Jackson added a season-high 20 to lead No. 15 Mississippi State to a 93-47 victory over Florida on Thursday night in a Southeastern Conference opener.

Danberry was 10 of 11 from the field with eight assists and Jackson 9 of 11 with two 3-pointers and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-2), who extended their win streak versus the Gators (9-5) to seven games, the longest win streak in the series for the Bulldogs.

Mississippi State shot 58%, scored 26 points off 21 turnovers and outscored the Gators in the paint 50-24 and 26-3 on fast breaks.

Kiara Smith and Lavender Briggs had 15 points each for Florida, which shot 20% and was just 3 of 16 from the arc.

The Bulldogs ended the first quarter with six straight points and extended the run to 17-0 on its way to a 55-24 halftime lead.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories