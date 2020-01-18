Cushing’s 3-pointer lifts Delaware over Elon 79-78

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Reserve Jacob Cushing sank a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining and Delaware slipped past Elon 79-78 on Saturday.

The Blue Hens and Phoenix played the whole second half within four points of each other and after Marcus Sheffield II made 1 of 2 free throws with 17 seconds remaining Elon led 78-76. That set the stage for Cushing, who had six points in the game, nailing 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Nate Darling topped Delaware (13-7, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association) with 21 points, sinking 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Ryan Allen added 18 points and five assists, while Justyn Mutts scored 17 and blocked three shots. Kevin Anderson snagged a game-high 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Andy Pack came off the bench to score 16, hitting 4 of 5 from beyond the arc, to lead Elon (5-15, 1-6). Freshman Hunter Woods and Marcus Sheffield II added 15 points apiece with Woods grabbing eight rebounds. Sheffield, the leading scorer for the Phoenix at 16.4 points per game, made just 3 of 15 shots from the floor. Hunter McIntosh pitched in with 10 points and seven assists.

