Curry scores 25, Old Dominion edges Rice 73-70

HOUSTON (AP)Malik Curry scored 25 points and Old Dominion held off Rice for a 73-70 win on Thursday night.

Ako Adams converted a 3-point play with 24 seconds left to pull the Owls within three points, but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Joe Reece had 19 points for Old Dominion (11-15, 7-6 Conference USA). A.J. Oliver II added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Aaron Carver had 14 rebounds.

Adams scored a season-high 22 points for the Owls (12-14, 4-9). Robert Martin added 11 points and eight rebounds. Quincy Olivari had 10 points.

Old Dominion plays at North Texas on Saturday. Rice will be at home against Charlotte on Saturday. Pairings for Conference USA’s Bonus Play will be released on Sunday.

