Curry carries Old Dominion past Loyola (Md.) 62-53

NCAA Basketball
NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Malik Curry posted 19 points and made six assists and Old Dominion held off Loyola (Md.) 62-53 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Green had 11 points for Old Dominion (2-1), which led 33-14 at halftime. Jason Wade added 10 points and six rebounds.

Andrew Kostecka had 14 points and four rebounds for the Greyhounds (1-2). Chuck Champion added 11 points and Jaylin Andrews grabbed seven rebounds.

Old Dominion matches up against Northeastern on the road on Saturday. Loyola (Md.) faces Fairfield at home on Sunday.

