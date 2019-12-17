Cross carries Jacksonville St. over Evansville 85-59

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP)Jacara Cross had 16 points as Jacksonville State easily beat Evansville 85-59 to halt a four-game losing streak on Monday night.

The loss also put a stop to Evansville’s five-game win streak.

Jacksonville State sprinted out to an early lead to take a 47-23 advantage into the break. The Gamecocks were 11 of 22 from beyond the arc, hitting 55% of their field-goal attempts (34-62) while limiting Evansville to 21-of-52 shooting (40%).

Cross made 8 of 10 shots from the field. Derrick Cook had 11 points for Jacksonville State (3-7). De’Torrion Ware added nine points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

Sam Cunliffe had 11 points for the Purple Aces (8-4).

Jacksonville State takes on Delaware State at home on Wednesday. Evansville matches up against Murray State at home on Saturday.

