Crawley leads Georgia Southern over Coastal Carolina 79-69

NCAA Basketball
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Isaiah Crawley had 20 points as Georgia Southern got past Coastal Carolina 79-69 on Thursday night.

Crawley hit 10 of 12 from the free-throw line.

Quan Jackson had 18 points and seven rebounds for Georgia Southern (16-10, 10-5 Sun Belt Conference). Ike Smith added 13 points. Elijah McCadden had 10 points. Simeon Carter tied a career high with five blocks plus seven points and nine rebounds.

Tommy Burton scored a career-high 20 points and had 13 rebounds for the Chanticleers (13-13, 6-9). Garrick Green added 15 points and nine rebounds. Levi Cook had 11 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Chanticleers this season. Georgia Southern defeated Coastal Carolina 70-67 on Jan. 2. Georgia Southern takes on Appalachian State at home on Saturday. Coastal Carolina takes on Georgia State on the road on Saturday.

