Crawford scores 21 to carry Iona past Manhattan 80-57

NCAA Basketball
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP)E.J. Crawford had 21 points, six rebounds and seven assists as Iona routed Manhattan 80-57 on Friday night.

Tajuan Agee had 16 points and five assists for Iona (8-12, 6-7 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Isaiah Washington added 14 points, and Isaiah Ross had 12. Crawford made 11 of 13 free throws.

Pauly Paulicap had 10 points for the Jaspers (11-11, 7-6). Tykei Greene and Christian Hinckson each had seven rebounds.

The Gaels leveled the season series against the Jaspers with the win. Manhattan defeated Iona 72-49 on Feb. 2. Iona plays Marist at home on Sunday. Manhattan plays Siena on the road on Sunday.

