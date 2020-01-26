Cooks’ 25 points leads NJIT past Florida Gulf Coast

NCAA Basketball
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP)Zach Cooks scored 25 points including the go-ahead basket with 75 seconds left and NJIT beat Florida Gulf Coast 56-54 on Saturday.

Jalen Warren’s off balance jump shot fell through but the officials waived it off as time expired to end the game. The Eagles’Zach Scott tied it at 54 with 1:46 remaining.

Cooks finished 9-of-15 shooting including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Shyquan Gibbs scored 12 points for the Highlanders (6-13, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). NJIT has won four of its last five.

Caleb Catto led Florida Gulf Coast (6-16, 3-4) with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and missed just one of six 3-attempts. Justus Rainwater scored 10. The Eagles have lost back-to-back contests following a two-game winning streak.

