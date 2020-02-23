Colorado women close with 15-0 run, top No. 11 Arizona 50-38

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOULDER, Colo. (AP)Jaylyn Sherrod scored seven of her 12 points in a game-ending 15-0 run and Colorado pulled away from No. 11 Arizona for a 50-38 win on Sunday.

Aubrey Knight added 10 points for the Buffaloes (16-11, 5-11 Pac-12 Conference), who were playing the third of four straight ranked opponents and got their first win against a Top 25 team since November of 2017. Mya Hollingshed had a career-high 13 rebounds and eight points.

Quinessa Caylao-Do’s layup with 6:11 to play started the run and Sherrod followed with a layup to put Colorado up 39-28. Sherrod added five free throws.

Arizona, playing its second straight game without the Pac-12’s leading scorer Aari McDonald (20.5 ppg), who has a lower leg injury, missed its last 10 shots.

The Wildcats (22-5, 11-5), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, shot a season low 24.5% and were outrebounded 48-27. Armari Carter was the only player in double figures with 12 points.

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC