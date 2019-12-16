Collins scores 23 to lead South Florida over Drexel 81-61

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)David Collins had a season-high 23 points, surpassing 1,000 for his career, and South Florida romped past Drexel 81-61 on Sunday.

Laquincy Rideau had 19 points for South Florida (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Justin Brown added 16 points, hitting three 3-pointers to move into the career top 10 with 119.

South Florida totaled 46 second-half points, a season best for the team. The Bulls were up three when Collins hit a 3-pointer at the 6:29 mark, igniting a 16-0 run to break the game open.

Zach Walton had 21 points for the Dragons (5-6) and Camren Wynter added 19.

It was the first matchup between the two schools.

