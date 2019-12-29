Collier’s double-double leads No. 25 Texas women, 91-49

AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Charli Collier had a double-double by halftime on her way to 16 points and 12 rebounds and No. 25 Texas pulled away from Northwestern State with a big second half on its way to a 91-49 victory on Sunday.

Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 10 of her 15 points in the final two quarters when the Longhorns outscored the Lady Demons (3-8) by 26. Isabel Palmer and Lashann Higgs finished with 12 points each.

Collier had 10 points and 10 rebounds in the first half for her ninth double-double this season.

Northwestern State’s Kira Bonner finished with 21 points, 17 coming in the first half on 4-of-8 shooting from the arc, with the Lady Demons trailing 46-30 at the break.

Texas had a 15-0 run early and an 8-0 run to open the second half left the Longhorns in front by double figures the rest of the way.

Texas, coming off a win over then-No. 1 Stanford to boost it back into the rankings, has won all eight matchups with Northwestern State.

