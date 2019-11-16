Coburn scores 23 to carry Hofstra past New York Tech 111-69

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Tareq Coburn had a career-high 23 points as Hofstra rolled past New York Tech 111-69 on Friday night.

The 111 points surpassed the program’s record of 107 set against Molloy (2017) and Rosemont (2018). The 42-point margin of victory was a Mack Sports Complex record.

Jalen Ray had a career-high 19 points for Hofstra (2-2). Issac Kante added 19 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Omar Silverio had 12 points.

Hofstra went on a 17-1 run to extend its lead to 42-11 with 8:27 left in the first half and it was 60-34 at the break.

Marcus Saint-Furcy had 16 points for the Bears. Jeffrey Hayden added 13 points. Collins Onyeike had 11 points.

Hofstra plays UCLA on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories