Cobb’s 23 points sends Wagner past Mount Saint Mary’s

NCAA Basketball
NEW YORK (AP)Curtis Cobb III scored 23 points and Wagner snapped its seven-game losing streak, topping Mount St. Mary’s 67-61 on Tuesday night.

Tyrone Nesby IV scored 20 points and Chase Freeman 11 for Wagner (6-19, 3-11 Northeast Conference).

The Seahawks led most of the way until a 17-4 Mount Saint Mary’s run in the second half gave the Mountaineers a 48-47 lead on Vado Morse’s 3-pointer with 11:11 left. Alex Morale’s layup at the 4:13 mark broke a tie at 56 and Wagner led for the remainder.

Malik Jefferson had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-17, 6-8), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Morse added 12 points and Nana Opoku 10.

The Seahawks improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Wagner defeated Mount St. Mary’s 66-47 on Jan. 2. Wagner faces Central Connecticut at home on Friday. Mount St. Mary’s plays Robert Morris on the road on Friday.

