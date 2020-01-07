Coastal Carolina beats Louisiana-Monroe 93-64

NCAA Basketball
CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Devante Jones and Keishawn Brewton scored 17 points apiece and Coastal Carolina never trailed in beating UL Monroe 93-64 on Monday night for coach Cliff Ellis’ 240th career win.

Tyrell Gumbs-Frater scored 14 points and Garrick Green added 13 and grabbed nine rebounds for the Chanticleers (10-6, 3-2 Sun Belt), who shot 55% and outrebounded the Warhawks 44-23. Jones had nine rebounds and made eight assists.

Langston Powell scored a season-high 18 points and Michael Ertel added 15 for UL Monroe (6-8, 2-3), which shot 37%. Jalen Hodge had 11 points.

Coastal Carolina (10-6, 3-2) plays Texas State on the road on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe matches up against Georgia Southern on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

